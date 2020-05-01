Editor's note: Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. They will announce the first group of counties expected to move into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation at a 2 p.m. news conference. Watch the news conference on ncnewsonline.com or on our Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa.
HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no increases in positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Friday, but had its negative case count increase by 12.
The county stayed at 65 positive cases and six deaths. There have been 736 negative tests in Lawrence County.
Statewide, the Pa. Department of Health confirmed 1,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,971. The health department also confirmed 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,354.
Out of our total deaths, 1,560 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Meanwhile, approximately 2,878 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 180,477 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
27 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,478 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,097 cases among employees, for a total of 9,575 at 474 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
