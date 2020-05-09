HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 69 positive cases and seven deaths, while negative tests increased 16 to 889.
Statewide, another 1,078 additional positive cases were reported bringing the total to 55,316. The Health Department reported another 72 deaths, bringing the total to 3,688.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
37 percent are aged 25-49;
26 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,685 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase, including Lawrence County.
