HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no additional positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Saturday, according to information from the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 61 positive cases and five reported deaths for the third straight day. Negative tests in the county increased by 13 to 634.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,397 positive cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 40,049.
