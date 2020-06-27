HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County now has 101 positive cases, an increase of 11 over the last week. The county stayed at nine deaths.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 621 additional positive cases and 24 new deaths. That brings the totals to 84,991 total cases and 6,603 deaths.
