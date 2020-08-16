HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 423 cases, 368 of which are confirmed and 55 of which are probable. There were two new cases Saturday and one new case Sunday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase from two on Friday. One patient is on a ventilator. There were no patients hospitalized on Thursday.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program.
There were 5,824 negative tests reported in the county over the weekend, an increase of 80 from Friday's total.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the positive case count for patients is 39, while 47 employees tested positive for the virus. The cumulative numbers are current through Friday and were not updated for the weekend.
An additional 660 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 124,460 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
The death count is 7,468 after three more deaths were reported.
