HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county, after several days of no new cases, has now added five additional positive cases in the last two days. There were no new deaths in the county.
Statewide, there were 693 additional positive cases reported, bringing the total to 70,735. There were 91 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 5,464.
The state is reporting that 66 percent of patients have recovered from the virus. The state considers a patient recovered if a positive case does not result in a death within 30 days past the individual's first positive test.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 604 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 366,970 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,280 of the total cases are in health care workers.
