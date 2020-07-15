HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 200 positive reported cases. That includes 175 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases. There were 3,702 negative tests reported on Tuesday in the county.
In long-term care facilities, there are 30 positive cases reported among patients, an increase of three from Saturday. Eight employees so far have tested positive, an increase of two since Monday. The county death count stayed at nine.
Statewide, there were 929 additional positive cases reported Wednesday and 20 new deaths. That brings the totals to 96,671 cases and 6,931 deaths. There have been 850,612 patients who tested negative to date.
