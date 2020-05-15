HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one new positive COVID-19 case, but no new deaths on Friday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County is now at 72 positive cases. The death toll stayed at seven, while negative tests increased by 10 to 960.
Statewide, there were 986 additional positive cases on Friday, bringing the total to 60,622. Additionally, there was an increase of 124 deaths, bringing the total to 4,342. Of those 124, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks and 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 259,210 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 26 percent are aged 50-64; and
28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,039 cases among employees, for a total of 14,976 at 550 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,991 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,349 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase.
