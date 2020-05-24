HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added its 74th positive COVID-19 case on Sunday, breaking a streak of four straight days with no increases, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County increased its positive cases by one while deaths stayed at eight.
Statewide, there were 730 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 67,713. Deaths increased by 28, bringing the total to 5,124.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percentare ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percentare ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percentare ages 13-18;
Nearly 6 percentare ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percentare ages 25-49;
25 percentare ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percentare ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,099 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.
