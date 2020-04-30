HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's positive COVID-19 cases increased by one to 65 while negative tests went up by 43 to 724, according to updated information from the Pa. Department of Health.
The county stayed at six deaths, according to health department. Initial information was updated at 12:45 p.m.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,397 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 45,763. Pennsylvania's death total is 2,292.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
27 percent are aged 50-64; and
26 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
