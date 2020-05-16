HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 72 positive cases and seven deaths, while negative tests increased by 12 to 972.
Statewide, there were 989 move additional positive cases reported Saturday, bringing the total to 61,611. The state reported an increase of 61 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,403.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 26 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,432 of our total cases are in health care workers. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening and 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.
