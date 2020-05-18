HARRISBURG —Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 72 positive cases and seven deaths, while negative tests increased by 26 to 1,004.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 822 additional positive cases to bring the total to 63,056. There were 87 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total to 4,505, 3,086 of which have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Approximately 4,479 of the total cases are in health care workers.
There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 26 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening and 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.
