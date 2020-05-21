HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Thursday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 73 positive cases and eight deaths. Negative tests increased by 17 to 1,083.
Statewide, there was an increase of 980 positive cases for a total of 65,392. There were another 102 reported deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 4,869.
