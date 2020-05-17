HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Sunday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 72 positive cases and seven deaths, while negative tests increased by six to 978.
Statewide, there were 623 more additional positive cases reported Sunday, bringing the total to 62,234. The state reported an increase of 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,418.
There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,538 cases in 556 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Between residents and employees, 3,057 deaths have occurred.
Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening and 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.
