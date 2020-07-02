HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added four new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county's positive case count now stands at 107. Nine people have died from COVID-19 in the county. Negative tests increased to 2,770.
Statewide, there was an increase of 832 additional positive cases and 25 new deaths. To date, there have been 88,074 positive cases and 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. The recovery rate is listed at 78 percent.
“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
As the holiday weekend approaches, it is essential that all Pennsylvanians take steps to protect themselves and those around them. Residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings and when around other people to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to an order by Levine on Wednesday, mask wearing is required whenever anyone leaves home. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
2 percent are ages 13-18;
7 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
24 percent are ages 50-64; and
27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,706 of the total cases are in health care workers.
