HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County now has 114 positive cases of COVID-19. The county death count stayed at nine. There were 2,836 negative tests reported through Saturday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 634 new positive cases and three deaths on Saturday. That brings the state totals to 89,375 cases and 6,749 total deaths. The state's recovery rate is listed at 78 percent.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Cases in Allegheny County increased 150 cases overnight. Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 725,448 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
2 percent are ages 13-18;
7 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
24 percent are ages 50-64; and
27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,780 of the total cases are in health care workers.
