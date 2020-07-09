HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's positive COVID-19 case total rose by five on Thursday while statewide cases are on the rise in young people, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 146 positive reported cases. That includes 120 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases, increases from Wednesday of four and one, respectively. There were 3,152 negative tests reported on Thursday in the county, a daily increase of 69.
There were no new reported cases by patients or employees at county long-term care facilities.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths. That brings the totals to 92,867 cases and 5,625 deaths.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.
The number of tests administered since July 2 is 121,032 with 5,625 positive test results.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 28 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,964 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.