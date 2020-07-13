HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 23 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 197 positive reported cases. That includes 172 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases, increases from Sunday of 21 and down two, respectively. There were 3,645 negative tests reported on Monday in the county.
In long-term care facilities, there are 28 positive cases reported among patients, an increase of 15 from Saturday. Six among employees so far have tested positive, an increase of one since Saturday. Two employees tested positively on Saturday.
The county death count stayed at nine.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 328 new positive cases on Monday and reported seven new deaths. That brings the totals to 95,742 cases and 6,911 deaths.The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 6 and Sunday is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,158 of the total cases are in health care workers.
