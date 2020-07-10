HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 13 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 159 positive reported cases. That includes 135 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases, increases from Thursday of 15 and three, respectively. There were 3,308 negative tests reported on Thursday in the county, a daily increase of 156.
There was an increase of five positive cases on Friday from long-term care facilities to bring the total to eight. Three employees previously tested positive.
Statewide, there were 1,009 new positive cases reported and 32 new deaths. It was the largest single-day increase in positive cases since May 10 for Pennsylvania, although about 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.
That brings the totals to 93,876 cases and 6,880 total deaths.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. A
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.
There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providersOpens In A New Window over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 27 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,032 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.