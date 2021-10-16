The Laurel School District is thinking of ways to make up for lost time in the classroom.
At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Len Rich presented a 25-page, detailed statistical report from school administrators explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic and missing several months of in-person teaching has affected Laurel students overall. The news was labeled “scary” by Rich, but was to be expected and something schools everywhere are facing.
“We are trying to think outside of the box,” Rich said.
Board members learned from the report that district students are on target with test scores while being back in the classroom. The district has put in place strategies to try and make up for lost time when the district had to offer instruction virtually.
“Our test scores are higher than some other schools in the county, but are still not up where we’d like to be,” middle/high school principal Mark Frengel said.
Board member Bob Dicks said the district is lacking time and wondered if the summer education might be an option.
“Our teachers have their work cut out for them,” Rich said. “If our teachers get kids on grade level, they ought to write books and go on tour. It would be a miracle to get everyone back on target by next year.”
Student scores on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests (PSSAs), which test elementary and middle school students in English/language arts and math, and the Keystone Exams, which test high school students, were compared for five school years dating back to the 2015-16 academic year. Tests in the 2019-20 academic year were canceled because of the onset of the pandemic.
Comparing where students were pre-pandemic to where they scored post-pandemic showed some students scoring at grade level, some behind a grade level and others more than one grade level back. Overall, there were fewer students in the proficient and advanced levels and there were more students who scored in the below basic levels.
“Certain life skills were missed by being isolated, especially at the junior high school level,” Rich said, singling out social skills and organizational skills. “Our goal now and going forward is to get students back on target as quickly as possible.”
The district will monitor test scores this year. Tests will be given again in January. Rich said the strategies will change based on the data.
Rich said students who failed tests were put into remediation and will retake them. Rich said that they are tasked with assessing three areas: “Is the curriculum in place? Does the instruction match the curriculum? and are we properly assessing (testing)?”
Certain special challenges were noted by administrators. Dan Svirbly, elementary school principal noted the difficultly in teaching writing virtually. It was also discussed how the wearing of masks hindered the educational process when students could not see the faces of teachers and teachers could not see the faces of students, especially when teaching the language arts.
An instructional support team is working with individual students trying to give them more intensive instruction three to four times per week. Some students are being pulled out of music, art and social studies classes to concentrate on reading and math deficits that have been identified.
“One goal is to double up on time spent teaching math and reading,” Rich said. “More students have been placed into the Title I program to provide them with additional interventions to help them get caught up. If students test better later on, they will move out of Title I.”
Other strategies include extending English/language arts classes to 90 minutes, extra tutoring, a special education extended school year over the summer and revising individualized education plan goals based on beginning of the year diagnostic assessments and progress throughout the year.
