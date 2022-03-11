COVID-19 update for March 11
|State
|County
|New cases
|817
|1
|Total cases
|2,768,240
|18,023
|New deaths
|41
|0
|Total deaths
|43,808
|408
|Vaccination rate
|73.1%
|62.7%
Just one confirmed COVID-19 case was reported Friday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 408. There have been six deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one fewer probable case reported Friday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,823 cases (13,023 confirmed, 5,790 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,609 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 14 from Thursday.
So far, 42,146 full doses have been given out, up eight from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 847 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,211,970 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,267,682 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,246,433.
