COVID-19 update for Jan. 27
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|16,695
|122
|Total cases
|2,622,134
|17,905
|New deaths
|325
|3
|Total deaths
|40,257
|374
|Vaccination rate
|71.4%
|61.6%
With three more COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, Lawrence County equaled last month's total — the deadliest month of the pandemic.
The county death count is now up to 374, with 40 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 80 new confirmed cases in the county and 24 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,905 cases (12,346 confirmed, 5,559 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients, down one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,937 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 40 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,352 full doses have been given out, up 33 from Wednesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 918 partial doses (an increase of four) and 688 (an increase of seven) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,048,707 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,090,272 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,014,934.
The number of new COVID-19 cases increased again on Thursday while the number of patients hospitalized statewide continued to drop. The Department of Health registered 16,695 new cases, the largest increase this week.
Statewide the number of patients being treated in hospitals for the virus has decreased by nearly 2,000 since Jan. 15 and by more than 500 over the past two days.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 325 deaths on Thursday, the largest increase in a week. It pushes the state's total of COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 40,000 at 40,257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.