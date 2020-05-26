The 38th annual Holy Spirit Parish Festival has been cancelled for this year.
The festival is held every August on the grounds of St. Vitus Church. It was known by that church’s name until St. Vitus became one of the seven parishes merged in 2018 to create Holy Spirit. The festival nearly faded into oblivion in its first year with a new name after organizers found it difficult to replace the event’s longtime cook, Cosimo Bulisco, who had stepped down after the 2018 event.
In spring of last year, though, caterer Mark Mijavec stepped up to take over, and the festival received its reprieve.
Until, that is, the coronavirus pandemic arrived and forced the cancellation of multiple local summer celebrations, including this year’s parish festival.
“We do hope to be able to do it next summer,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor. “In place of the festival, we’re hoping to have other opportunities to raise money. We have the pierogi sale this weekend, and we are also initiating a $10 raffle ticket that will pay out $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000. It will be drawn on Aug. 8, which would have been the last day of our festival.”
The pierogi sale will feature potato, jalapeño and sauerkraut varieties, available frozen, bagged and ready to cook, for $8 a dozen. Pick-up will be done curbside only from customers’ cars, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday behind the parish hall at St. Mary Church, 117 N. Beaver Street.
Payment must be in cash or by check made out to Holy Spirit Parish.
Orders of five dozen or more may be called in from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at (724) 654-7076.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.