Holy Spirit Parish counters COVID-19 with outdoor confessions

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted health and government officials to request that people refrain from unnecessary travel.
On the spiritual level, though, Father Joseph McCaffrey wanted to ensure that the road to absolution remained open.
With all the worship sites of Holy Spirit Parish closed and Masses canceled to promote social distancing, McCaffrey and his pastoral staff sought a way for parishioners to continue to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Their answer was a morning of drive-through confessions Saturday in the parking lot of St. Camillus Church.
It wasn’t the parish’s only outreach of the day. Across town, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Sister Annie Bremmer and a group of volunteers stepped in to see that a food distribution originally canceled to protect the health of organizers went on as scheduled.
CAR CONFESSIONS
At St. Camillus, McCaffrey, as well as Father Anthony Sciarappa and Father Brendan Dawson, sat in their cars near the rear of the church. Parishioners then entered from the opposite end of the lot and, one vehicle at a time, pulled up next to one of the priest’s cars to do confession, driver’s window to driver’s window.
The session was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30, but the first penitents began to arrive shortly after 10:30.
“It was very successful,” McCaffrey said. “People were showing up early and they kept coming nonstop until about noon, and then it started to lighten up. But we were busy pretty much the whole time.
“I was very pleased and people were very happy and appreciative. They said thanks for being able to do this, so it worked out very well. I was very grateful that people came and I think we’ll get more as we go on.”
McCaffrey plans to repeat the event during the same hours at the same site Saturday, and thereafter to schedule it regularly as long as the social distancing mandates are in effect.
If there was a primary concern about Saturday’s set-up, it was an inherent lack of anonymity normally afforded by church confessionals. However, the priests had a plan for that.
“None of the priests were looking at people unless they said, ‘Father, it’s OK to look at me.’ Then we would,” McCaffrey said. “Otherwise, we did not look at the people who came up to us. And we had it screened across our windshield so that people could not see what we were saying.”
McCaffrey hopes that as those who came to confess Saturday talk to others about the blessings of the experience, numbers will increase at future events.
He wouldn’t mind if the temperatures went up as well.
“I didn’t have my car running, so by noon it started to get a little chilly,” he said. “So I started it up a little bit and I was warm in no time and I shut it back off, so it was no problem.”
OFFERING FOOD
At St. Joseph, Sister Annie oversaw the twice-monthly food pantry that, earlier last week, had been taken off the table.
“The two gentlemen that really run the food pantry (Phil Julian and Tony Cialella) are seniors,” she said. “So to keep them safe, we canceled it. But the need was so great we thought, no, we need to be here for people.
“So I contacted Phil. He met me here at St. Joseph the Worker and taught me how to do this, where to shop and how much to get.”
Between the food Sister Annie purchased and that donated by parishioners — each of the parish’s seven churches has a donation box located at its doors — the pantry was well stocked.
“So yesterday I got here and put together 40 take-out orders, so to speak, and several women came this morning to help do some more,” she said.
Among those who came out were Heather McCosby and Diana Gealy.
McCosby said that she and her husband, Matthew, both “felt a need to provide because you’re going to the stores, and there’s nothing.”
“I feel like it’s a chance to put your priorities in order,” she added. “We have to take care of other people. That’s what the church is.”
Gealy, a regular at the food pantry, said she had just returned from vacation but once she learned that the distribution definitely was on, she made sure she could be there.
“I just thought they need me every other week when I’m here, so they could use me today,” she said. “Since I work here regularly, I knew the people were older that come and I needed to help out.”
The distribution was scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, but by 11 a.m., only five folks had come for food. Sister Annie believed that was due at least in part to the fact that normally, the event runs from noon to 1 p.m. — something she didn’t know beforehand.
“But we’ll stay open ‘til 1 o’clock,” she said. “This is normally on the first and third Saturdays, but I’m going to do this every Saturday now (during the regular noon to 1 p.m. time frame) for however long we need to, because people are going to be in need as this lingers on.
“I think the need’s going to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.