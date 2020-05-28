Doug Hockenberry had an early-morning doctor appointment on Wednesday morning.
Instead of going back to his residence at Gas Light Mobile Home Park in Hickory Township, Hockenberry decided he'd stay in the city and get in line for the drive-through food giveaway at Cascade Park. The giveaway, put on by Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being (NOW) Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is the fifth such event the church has hosted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockenberry was the first car in line Wednesday, arriving just after 9 a.m. for the noon giveaway picking up food for him and his wife.
"We're just on Social Security, so every little bit helps," Hockenberry said.
The 4,000 food boxes were given away by a crew of 35 volunteers — including members of the Jubilee Ministries and the New Castle Fire Department — filling vehicles with boxes of milk, dairy products, produce and dry goods.
"I was born and raised in New Castle," the Rev. Mark Kauffman, CEO of the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and pastor of Jubilee Ministries in New Castle, said. "I love the city. I love the people. To be able to be a blessing and make a difference during this pandemic, this is what it's all about. We're having a great time and enjoying meeting a lot of new people and making new friends and helping a lot of people during this crisis."
Like the prior giveaways, the line of cars stretched around the perimeter of the Cascade Park parking lot, up Frank Avenue toward the former armory and Gaston Park.
"It's unbelievable how many people during this time are hurting," Kauffman said. "A lot of it is not even the disease COVID-19, but the economic crisis that has affected so many households. To be able to help people out in this time is a blessing.
"We had no idea when we did this of how many people in our community needed food. We had double lanes going back a whole mile."
There are already two more giveaways planned for Wednesdays in June on June 10 and June 24.
"We'll be giving 350,000 pounds of food every month," Kauffman said. "That's over 10,000 boxes of food — dairy, fruit, produce and dry goods. We have a nice variety and it's good quality food. It's fresh when it comes here so we're able to help a lot of churches in our churches who are coming here and they're distributing from their churches. We're working with the veterans to be able to help those families out. There's a lot of food and they said if we want more, we can get it, so we're going to see what the need is at and if it increases and we'll get more boxes."
Linda Rupert, NOW Project administrator, said the additional giveaways are for those who need to feed their families and that maybe people have been laid off, haven't received their government stimulus check yet or are just struggling to make ends meet.
"I expect more, a better turnout," Kauffman said. "We'll probably have to get more product. We're glad and excited we can help out. It's wonderful to see all these young people to come here to volunteer their time. They really love doing this and making a difference in New Castle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.