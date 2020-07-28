HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 17 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County, which is now up to 308 cases, is one of 14 counties spread across Pennsylvania the Health Department categorized as having "concerning" percentage of tests coming back positive. Tuesday's increases includes 270 confirmed and 38 probable cases. Those are increases of 15 confirmed and two probable cases.
The county’s death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,576 negative tests reported in the county on Monday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were two new positive cases reported among patients and on new case among employees. To date, there have been 42 employees test positive and 20 patients across seven facilities. There have been two deaths in county long-term care facilities.
An additional 1,120 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, raising the statewide total to more than 109,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Health officials reported 24 new deaths, raising the death toll to 7,146.
The Health Department also cited Beaver, Armstrong, Franklin, Mercer, Allegheny, Chester, Philadelphia, Fayette, York, Dauphin, Delaware, Bedford and Greene as having "concerning" case increases.
The Health Department said Philadelphia reported 175 new cases on Tuesday, while Allegheny had 119 and Delaware reported 118.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
