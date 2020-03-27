HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, including two more cases in Lawrence County.
Friday's update brings the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties. There are four total cases in Lawrence County. On Thursday, it was confirmed the county's first positive case is an employee at Nalco Water Ellwood City. Late Thursday, it was announced a second case turned up positive by a Lawrence County courthouse employee. County commissioners Chairman Morgan Boyd said the office where the employee works is closed and all other employees were notified.
Friday's update from the health department also reported six new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;
- 11% are aged 19-24;
- 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
- 18% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently, 10 counties are under stay-at-home orders, including Allegheny and Erie counties in western Pennsylvania.
