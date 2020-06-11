HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health adjusted Lawrence County's positive COVID-19 case count, decreasing the total by one on Thursday.
Lawrence County is now back to 86 positive cases. Two new cases were reported Wednesday, which at the time brought the count to 87. The death count stayed at eight.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 467 positive cases bringing the total to 77,313. There were 51 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,113. The recovery rate for the state is 72 percent.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
28 percent are ages 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,888 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.