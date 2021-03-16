George K. Gallentine Jr., 60, of Pulaski passed away the late afternoon of March 15, 2021, at his residence. Born on June 13, 1960, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George K. and Jacqueline F. (Geary) Gallentine Sr. On July 21, 1984, he married his wife of 36 years,…