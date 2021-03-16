Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 14 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 190.
Of the total cases, seven were confirmed and seven was probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,299 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,717 confirmed and 1,582 probable. There were 17 new negative tests, totaling 18,573.
So far, 15,636 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 329 since Monday. There have been 9,891 full vaccinations administered. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 7,061.
The number of people receiving both doses is now to 1,306,707. There are 2,428,777 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,119 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 970,717.
Statewide, positivity rates from March 5 to March 11 stayed at 5.7 percent.
There were 65 new deaths across the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,652.
