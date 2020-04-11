HARRISBURG — A fourth Lawrence County resident died from COVID-19 as statewide positive cases increased by 1,676 on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County also saw an increase of one positive case to 46. Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 21,655 positive COVID-19 cases and reported 78 new deaths on Saturday. A total of 494 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 7 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
29 percent are aged 50-64; and
21 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
