Four more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 104, according to a two-day report from state health officials on Monday.
One new death was reported on Sunday and and three more were reported Monday. The county death count now stands at 92 from the beginning of the pandemic. There were 53 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases reported Sunday. There were 36 new confirmed cases and five probable cases reported on Monday.
The state Health Department no longer issues reports on Sundays and instead publishes two-day reports on Mondays.
The county’s case totals are 3,242 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,552 confirmed and 690 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by three from Sunday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are no available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12. At the hospital, six COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 10,684 new cases on Sunday and 7,962 on Monday, bringing the total to 499,764.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 184 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 12,620. Out of the total deaths, 7,477 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,026 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit and 697 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The highest rate of cases are found among 20- to 29-year-olds totaling 90,563 cases statewide. The lowest rate of cases are found among those between newborns to 9-year-olds (13,673) as well as over 100-year-olds (568).
