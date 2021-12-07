Elene H. McClimans, 86, of New Castle passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, at Rhodes Estates. Born on March 14, 1935, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late John A. Macko and Helen (Bohizic) Macko Alfredo. On Sept. 13, 1963, she married her husband of 57 years, Paul M. McClimans. He precede…