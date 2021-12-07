Lawrence County reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 309. There have been 15 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 27 confirmed and 58 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,126 cases (9,060 confirmed, 4,066 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (108 cumulative) and 54 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (860 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,830 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 62 from Monday.
There have been 40,353 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 41 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,716,803, which is 69.5 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,329,981 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 22 COVID-19 patients, down four from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
State Health officials reported 7,912 new cases in its latest data release Tuesday, marking the sixth time in seven days with at least 6,000 new cases statewide.
State Health officials also reported 145 new deaths, the largest increase since Nov. 25. There have been 34,107 deaths statewide from the coronavirus.
