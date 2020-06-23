Thousands of boxes of food will be given away Wednesday at Shenango Area High School.
The distribution begins at noon. It is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
The agencies plan to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to anyone in need during the present crisis. Each family will receive boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, premade frozen meals, dry goods, and fresh produce. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers.
Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
The give-away will be at least the eighth one offered by the two sponsoring groups. The most recent one earlier this month served 1,200 families with more than 175,000 pounds of food and dairy, according to the Rev. Mark Kauffman, Jubilee pastor and chamber CEO.
The groups plan to continue the distributions even after the COVID-19 crisis eventually passes.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania visit www.cccwp.us.
