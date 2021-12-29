COVID-19 update for Dec. 29
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|17,520
|69
|Total cases
|1,993,720
|14,299
|New deaths
|304
|5
|Total deaths
|36,504
|333
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|December
|39
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
With data coming in from the holiday weekend, the state Department of Health registered 17,520 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase of the pandemic.
The county’s death total is now to 333. There have been 39 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 43 confirmed and 26 probable cases reported Wednesday for Lawrence County.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,299 cases (9,829 confirmed, 4,470 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up one from Tuesday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
State Health officials announced 17,520 new cases on Tuesday and 304 deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,993,720 and 36,504.
