Five more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 90, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 86 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 18 so far during the first nine days of the month. November saw 33 deaths in the county.
Of the 90 new cases, 79 were confirmed and 11 were probable.
The county’s case totals 2,862 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,280 confirmed and 582 probable. The county also reported 94 negative tests on Wednesday.
Lawrence County entered its seventh consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by seven from Tuesday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there is three available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12.
At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 8,703 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 445,317. There were 220 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 11,762. Out of the total deaths, 7,215 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,852 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit and 675 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Haven Convalescent Home on Paul Street in New Castle reported 12 new cases amongst staff on Tuesday, according to numbers reported to the health department. The facility has had 32 cumulative staff cases, up from 20 last Tuesday. Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 is 14.4 percent, up from 11.7 percent Nov. 20 through Nov. 26.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
