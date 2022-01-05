COVID-19 update for Jan. 5
|State
|County
|New cases
|28,018
|151
|Total cases
|2,147,482
|15,116
|New deaths
|143
|5
|Total deaths
|37,111
|342
|Vaccination rate
|69.3%
|60.1%
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|January '22
|8
|December '21
|40
|November '21
|32
|October '21
|20
|September '21
|12
|August '21
|23
|July '21
|2
|June '21
|5
|May '21
|6
|April '21
|11
|March '21
|11
|February '21
|16
|January '21
|38
Five more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday.
There are now 342 total county virus deaths to date, with eight coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surged to more than 6,000 for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday and the state Department of Health registered a record number of new cases for the fifth time in eight days.
State Health officials recorded 28,018 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the record of 24,850 set Tuesday. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 cases four times in the last six days. The eight highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past eight days.
There were 67 new confirmed cases in the county reported Wednesday and 84 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 15,116 cases (10,348 confirmed, 4,768 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, up two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 45,861 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 74 from Tuesday. So far, 41,589 full doses have been given out, up 36 from Tuesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 789 (an increase of nine) partial doses and 502 (an increase of three) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,779,164 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,953,952 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,456,275.
