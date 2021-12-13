FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported five more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend while UPMC Jameson set a record for virus patients, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 318. There have been 24 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 218 confirmed and 45 probable cases reported Monday for the period that covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,337 cases (9,431 confirmed, 4,169 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec.1 to Dec. 7, there were 16 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (124 cumulative) and 65 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (925 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,349 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 213 from Friday.
There have been 40,690 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 178 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,789,879.
So far, 7,433,907 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 31 COVID-19 patients, up seven from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 24,838 new cases and 203 new deaths on Monday in the three-day report, bringing the respective totals to 1,8 43,137 cases and 34,618 deaths.
