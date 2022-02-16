FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Feb. 16
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,578
|17
|Total cases
|2,731,855
|18,618
|New deaths
|109
|5
|Total deaths
|42,533
|397
|Vaccination rate
|72.5%
|62.2%
Five more Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 397, with 20 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 10 new confirmed and seven probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,618 cases (12,884 confirmed, 5,734 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,341 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 20 from Tuesday.
So far, 42,804 full doses have been given out, up 16 from Tuesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 957 partial doses and 782 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,147,823 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,194,152 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,151,069.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to their lowest total statewide since mid-September on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the State Department of Health.
There were 2,362 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania with COVID symptoms on Wednesday, the 10th day in a row fewer coronavirus patients have been hospitalized statewide.
State Health officials registered 2,578 cases, the highest total since Saturday. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was at 3,289.
