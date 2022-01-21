COVID-19 update for Jan. 21
|State
|County
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths
|18,9552,542,54426939,362
|13317,3385365
Another five COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Friday.
The county death count is now to 365, with 31 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 80 new confirmed cases in the county and 53 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,338 cases (11,904 confirmed, 5,434 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients, up two from Thursday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU beds is available with six staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,726 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 25 from Thursday.
So far, 42,166 full doses have been given out, up 47 from Thursday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 889 partial doses (an increase of 12) and 625 (an increase of 13) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,996,634 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,059,055 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,940,176.
The Department of Health recorded its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in five days on Friday and another 269 Pennsylvanians have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 18,955 new cases registered on Friday.
January 2022 is the most infectious month of the pandemic in Pennsylvania with more than 500,000 total cases in 21 days. With 10 days remaining, there have been 506,120 cases. December 2021 held the previous record when 299,504 new cases were reported.
