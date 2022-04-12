COVID-19 update for April 12
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,272
|1
|Total cases
|2,791,018
|18,945
|New deaths
|17
|0
|Total deaths
|44,442
|413
|Vaccination rate
|73.6%
|63.0%
Lawrence County reported its first COVID-19 death of April on Tuesday, state health officials said.
It was the first virus-related death in the county since March 23.
The death count is now at 413. There were 10 deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one new confirmed case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,945 cases (13,100 confirmed, 5,845 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,835 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up seven.
So far, 43,482 full doses have been given out, up nine.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 985 partial doses and 869 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,275,893 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,338,874 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,336,276.
