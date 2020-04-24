HARRISBURG — Curbside pickup from state liquor stores will be expanded, starting Monday.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Friday it will expand its recently introduced curbside pickup service to 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across the state on Monday to serve more customers seeking wine and spirits while maintaining social distancing practices in the interest of public health and safety.
In Lawrence County, four locations will be open for calls and curbside pickups, including stores in Union Square Shopping Center in Union Township next to Walmart, in the Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township, the Field Club Commons store in Neshannock Township and the location at 729 Lawrence Ave. in Ellwood City.
The expanded list of stores offering curbside service is available online. Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday – taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days – but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.
Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will guide callers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.
Stores will continue to accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-call, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.
On April 20, the first day curbside pickup was introduced at 176 Fine Wine & Good Spirts locations across Pennsylvania, the PLCB transacted nearly 6,000 curbside orders for $569,000 in sales. Tuesday, 8,000 orders for $756,000 were sold, Wednesday, 11,300 orders for $1.05 million were sold, and Thursday saw 12,800 orders for $1.27 million. In its first four days, the PLCB’s curbside pickup program sold 38,145 orders totaling $3.64 million. Sales figures are preliminary and unaudited.
The PLCB also continues to grow e-commerce sales at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, now with more than 100 locations picking and packing e-commerce orders. Website access continues to be randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic and prolong access throughout the day, although daily orders have increased exponentially.
