A program providing free breakfast and lunch to Ellwood City Area School District students was halted Monday after a cafeteria employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Many of the cafeteria staff are now in quarantine, acting superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said. He would not confirm an exact number, but said it was enough to halt production. No other district staff were exposed.
Shipley said the district is coordinating with others to assist the district in instituting another plan to provide food for students.
Although he hopes to return to serving meals prior to Thanksgiving next week, Dec. 1 would be the "worst-case scenario."
The district routinely serves 300 students with free breakfast and lunch — about 600 meals per day.
Breakfast and lunch was available to all children under 18-years-old for pickup at each school building from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday. Bags of food were also delivered via bus and followed the same routes as they were during the first school shut down in March.
Both pickup and delivery have been halted. The district entered into fully remote learning on Nov. 3 and will re-enter into in-person learning when coronavirus numbers in Lawrence County lower to a safe level.
