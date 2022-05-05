The Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated once a week moving forward.
The dashboard shows confirmed and probable cases as well as virus-related deaths for the state as well as by county and zip code. The dashboard will now only be updated on Wednesdays.
Through Wednesday, there were 416 deaths in Lawrence County — including four in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November — as well as 19,030 cases (13,143 confirmed, 5,887 probable).
