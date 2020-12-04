The Lawrence County courthouse and its related office buildings will be closed to the public beginning Monday as COVID-19 continues to take its toll on county government staff and the community.
The commissioners, courts and other elected officials agreed to close down most of the courthouse building, as the numbers of confirmed cases continues to increase daily throughout the community. Additionally, more than 20 county employees have tested positive for the virus or are quarantining at home because of direct contact with people who have tested positive. Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd confirmed Friday no county employees had been hospitalized by the sickness.
Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto said Friday he is working from home under quarantine after he was in direct contact at a meeting Wednesday with someone who developed severe symptoms of the illness that night and tested positive the next morning.
"I have no symptoms," Motto said. But because he was potentially exposed to the virus, "I have to stay home and be tested and have the result confirmed by a lab."
Motto said he will be rapid-tested Monday. If his test is negative, he will return to the bench after Dec. 11.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd officially announced Friday the courthouse and its related buildings will remain closed at least through Jan. 4, except for limited reasons in the Court of Common Pleas, and for these functions:
•The prothonotary's office will to accept necessary and time-sensitive court filings.
•The office of the sheriff will process concealed carry permits on an appointment-only basis.
•The Department of Veteran Affairs will assist veterans in securing their benefits, on an appointment-only basis.
Essential proceedings in the courts will continue, including criminal arraignments, bail hearings, rescinding of bench warrants, emergency civil and criminal motions, emergency juvenile and child dependency proceedings and emergency protection from abuse proceedings. The four county judges will work on a rotating basis, where the common pleas judges would take turns, assigned each day to address those essential services.
The order would extend through all court offices including domestic relations and juvenile and adult probation, Motto explained. Those employees would be working from home.
All four district judges offices will be closed, and at least one district judge will be on call on a rotating schedule, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to address emergency matters of Protection From Abuse cases, preliminary arraignments and search warrants.
Central court will be closed, and having only preliminary hearings that are required within a certain time because a person is in jail.
Public access to all other government center offices will be prohibited.
Boyd conferred with Motto and other county officials in the decision, which was made Friday afternoon in accordance with the disaster declaration issued March 17 by the board of commissioners and an administrative order Motto issued Friday.
The situation will be reassessed before Jan. 4 to determine whether those measures have to be extended.
"It's hit every office in the court system," Motto said, including adult probation, the court stenographers, court administration, Children and Youth Services, Domestic Relations — which was closed for several days — and the district judge offices of Melissa A. Amodie and Rick Russo.
"On any given day we have 15 to 20 people in quarantine, because they or others around them have tested positive," Boyd said. "This is getting more serious by the day. We need to work together if we're going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.. Unfortunately, the medical system is just becoming overwhelmed."
A drop box is outside of the courthouse for the treasurer's office payments, and the tax claim drop box for tax payments is inside the first set of doors of the main courthouse entrance.
Exceptions for public access may be made by individual departments in the event of an emergency or other extreme circumstances, Boyd said.
He emphasized that no employees will be laid off during the shutdown. Most are able to work from home, or they will stagger their shifts in the courthouse. In the prothonotary's and sheriff's offices, no more than two employees will be working at any given time.
"I would implore our residents at this point to stay home, limit their travel, limit interaction with individuals outside of their households and continue to follow CDC and DOH guidelines and hunker down for the immediate and foreseeable future," Boyd said. He also advised county residents to severely limit holiday gatherings.
"I think we saw across the board instances of higher transmission rates after Thanksgiving gatherings," he said. "A number of cases in courthouse resulted from employees having large extended Thanksgiving dinners. That's largely how it's spreading."
He added, "It's amazing to me that people are not taking this seriously at this point."
