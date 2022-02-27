COVID-19 update for Feb. 27
|State
|County
|New cases Total casesNew deaths Total deaths Vaccination rate
|9152,756,4401243,21572.8%
|318,741040262.5%
New COVID-19 cases have slowed in Pennsylvania while hospitalizations continued their decline Sunday.
Only three new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County on Sunday, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths. The county death count stayed at 402, with 25 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no probable cases reported Sunday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,741 cases (12,967 confirmed, 5,774 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Statewide, there are 48 fewer hospitalized patients with a total of 1,439, according to the state Department of Health.
Saturday marked the first time since August hospitalizations were less than 1,500. With Sunday’s decrease, the total has gone down by 6,077 since Jan. 15. There were 12 new deaths linked to the pandemic on Sunday
There were 915 new infections reported on Sunday, the first time the state total was that low in a full report since Aug. 2.
