FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Feb. 28
|State
|County
|New cases
|596
|4
|Total cases
|2,757,036
|18,745
|New deaths
|1
|0
|Total deaths
|43,216
|402
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
Only four new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County on Monday, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths in the county and only one reported statewide. The county death count stayed at 402, with 25 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,745 cases (12,971 confirmed, 5,774 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,485 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 29 from Friday. So far, 42,031 full doses have been given out, up 40 from Friday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 975 (up three) partial doses and 832 (up two) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,186,011 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,235,821 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,206,159.
The state Department of Health registered 596 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total in more than seven months.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms also continued to drop statewide.
The 596 new cases recorded Monday was the lowest total since state Health officials added 556 cases on July 26, 2021.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,842, down from more than 28,000 in January.
