A Lawrence County courthouse employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the county commissioners.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the employee was notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday afternoon.
"We've closed down the office" where the staff member works, Boyd said. All other individuals were identified, he added.
"Otherwise, we've followed all of the other CDC and Department of Health guidelines," Boyd said.
The commissioners met with court officials at 6 p.m. Thursday and resolved to close the courthouse to all staff, outside of a few people and elected officials, he said.
All court operations are being moved to the Central Court building for the immediate future, Boyd said.
The commissioners, under orders of the state Supreme Court, had closed the courthouse more than a week ago to everyone but essential employees and laid off 30 percent of the government center staff in response to the spreading of the coronavirus statewide.
Boyd said the county's department of public safety is in a separate building in Hickory Township and is fully operational.
He said that the employee who tested positive was ill, and that no other courthouse employees have tested positive for the virus.
No other information about the employee or his or her condition was available late Thursday.
