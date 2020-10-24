Lawrence County's worst week-long stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic continued on Saturday with three more virus-related deaths reported by health officials.
The county has seen a death reported each of the last six days, with nine total since Monday's mid-day report from the state Department of Health. The death count is now 34.
Overall, Lawrence County added 20 new cases on Saturday, health officials reported.
The county is now at 820 positive cases. Of the cases, 686 are confirmed and 134 are probable, increases of 12 and eight, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of two from Friday. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In 11 Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there are nine new patient and one new employee who tested positive for the virus.
According to Health Department information, 136 patients and 87 employees have tested positive for the virus, increases of five and zero, respectively. Ten people have died, an increase of two from Thursday.
At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are 13 current cases among residents and four among employees. Those numbers stayed steady from Friday.
The Health Department reported 2,043 additional positive cases on Saturday, the third straight day new cases number above 2,000. The statewide total is 192,622. There were 29 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.