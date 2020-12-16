Two more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 93, state health officials reported Wednesday.
The county death count now stands at 95 from the beginning of the pandemic. There were 69 new confirmed cases and 24 new probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s case totals are 3,387 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,645 confirmed and 742 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Tuesday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are five available ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, both down one from Tuesday.
The state reported 10,049 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 519,369.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 278 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 13,168. Out of the total deaths, 7,559 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,295 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit and 697 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
