COVID-19 update for Feb. 10
Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
The county death count is now to 386, with nine coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 28 new confirmed and 11 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,522 cases (12,801 confirmed, 5,721 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,242 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 33 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,687 full doses have been given out, up 21 from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 949 (up one) partial doses and 758 (up one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,125,756 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,168,298 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,121,233.
The state Department of Health added 4,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while registering 138 deaths, which pushes the state total to more than 42,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.
DOH officials registered 4,629 new cases, the 12th consecutive day with fewer than 10,000 new cases statewide.
